× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Melvin Wayne Reinhardt, 93 of Casper, passed away February 25, 2020. Melvin was born in March in Lincoln Nebraska. He moved to Wyoming with his mother and resided in Cheyenne and later Sheridan where he would meet his bride and settle in Wyoming to start a family.

Melvin was predeceased by his mother, Eva Finch; wife, Betty Reinhardt; daughter, Janice Reinhardt; and daughter-in-law, Marcia Reinhardt.

Surviving is his son, James Reinhardt; two daughters, Denise Reinhardt and Shawna Reinhardt. He leaves behind a legacy of generations, survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Melvin was very much loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends. The family of Melvin would like to thank the staff at Shepherd of the Valley for their kind and giving care they provided.

A celebration of life will be held by Pastor Mike Struck of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at Highland Cemetery on June 5, 2020 at 10 am. The service will be moved to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in the event of inclement weather.

To share a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Reinhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.