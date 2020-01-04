Merna Jean Rierson

CASPER – Services for Merna Rierson, 69, of Casper, WY, will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper at 1:00 on Saturday, Jan. 11. She died on Dec. 19 at University Hospital in Denver after a long struggle with systemic lupus.

Merna was born on June 3, 1950, to Jorgen and Gerda (Dahlgaard) Christensen. One of five daughters, she was raised on a farm south of Dagmar, Montana. She attended a country school and graduated from Medicine Lake High School and Eastern Montana College with a teaching degree.

On August 15, 1971, the world went off the gold standard and Merna traded bands of gold with Greg Rierson of Plentywood, Montana, entering into a marriage that flourished until her death. In that time she worked at several secretarial jobs including secretary to the Casper Assistant City Manager. She moved to Fenix and Scisson Oil Company as personnel manager. Later she moved to her true passion of politics, becoming the Executive Director of the Wyoming Democratic Party. She later served several terms on the Wyoming Women’s Commission.