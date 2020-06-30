Michael Aaron “Mike” Page

CASPER—Michael passed away June 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
“Mike” was born August 11, 1960 to Roger and Shirley (Rudat) Page in Westfield, Massachusetts. He was the younger brother and best friend to Thomas Page.
Throughout Mike’s school years he was a talented athlete. He was a member of the Varsity Wrestling team. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1978. Immediately following, he moved to Wyoming. He fell in love with the wide open spaces and the beauty of nature.
Mike was a friend to all and never knew a stranger. Extremely hard working, Mike was talented and diverse, a true craftsman. He could jump in and operate any piece of equipment, from giant earth movers to fork lifts. No job was too large or too small. Mike could make anything out of wood, from furniture to remodeling and building homes. For a period of four years, he even built helicopters for Kaman Aerospace in Hartford, CT.
On December 26, 1985, Mike and Jacci Cline- Stephens were married. From that union, Mike chose to be a father to their son Christopher, adopting him just after they were wed. Shortly after, daughters Brittany and Michelle were born.
Mike was a very loving and proud father; always boasting about his children and their accomplishments. All three of his kids knew they always had their dads love and support, and that he would be there no matter what.
He is survived by his parents, Roger and Shirley Page; three children, Christopher Page, Brittany (Brian) Brost, and Michelle (Colten) Carpenter; brother, Tom (Lisa) Page; grandchildren, Luke, Lana, Jacen, Wallace, Rori, and Claire; nephew and niece, Nicholas and Natalie; and former spouse and good friend Jacci Warne. Also many close friends that were more like family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.