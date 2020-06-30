Michael Aaron “Mike” Page

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Michael passed away June 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

“Mike” was born August 11, 1960 to Roger and Shirley (Rudat) Page in Westfield, Massachusetts. He was the younger brother and best friend to Thomas Page.

Throughout Mike’s school years he was a talented athlete. He was a member of the Varsity Wrestling team. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1978. Immediately following, he moved to Wyoming. He fell in love with the wide open spaces and the beauty of nature.

Mike was a friend to all and never knew a stranger. Extremely hard working, Mike was talented and diverse, a true craftsman. He could jump in and operate any piece of equipment, from giant earth movers to fork lifts. No job was too large or too small. Mike could make anything out of wood, from furniture to remodeling and building homes. For a period of four years, he even built helicopters for Kaman Aerospace in Hartford, CT.

On December 26, 1985, Mike and Jacci Cline- Stephens were married. From that union, Mike chose to be a father to their son Christopher, adopting him just after they were wed. Shortly after, daughters Brittany and Michelle were born.