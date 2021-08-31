CASPER—Michael D. Ahern, 79, passed away August 26, 2021 in Longmont, Colorado. He was born March 24, 1942, in Norwalk, Connecticut to Walter and Elizabeth Ahern. His father’s work sent them to the Denver area when he was a small child and then to Casper in 1952. They liked Casper so much, they decided to make it their permanent home. He graduated from NCHS in 1960.

He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen K. Ahern (née Mayo), on August 15, 1964. He was employed by the Wyoming Highway Department (now WYDOT) for 35 years. After his retirement from the State, he worked for Mobile Concrete in Casper for another decade and loved his second career.

Mike was an easy-going guy who made friends easily. He enjoyed watching his sons’ school and sports activities while they were growing up and continued that with his grandchildren later in life. He spent his Sundays in the fall cheering on the Broncos and was thrilled when they finally won a Super Bowl.

Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathy; his son, Dan, daughter-in-law, Gail, and grandsons, Chris and Matt, all of Thornton, CO; his son, Rick, daughter-in-law, Cristi, and grandchildren, Liam and Colette, all of Kerrville, TX; and his sister, Tuni Aggers, brother-in-law, Dick, and their family of Billings, MT.