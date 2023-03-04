Michael D. “Zeke” Pesicka was born December 16, 1952, in Pickstown, SD to Al and Joyce (Wood) Pesicka. He passed away February 19, 2023, at Banner Health with his loving family at his side following a brief illness. Mike’s hometowns included Lake Andes, SD; Rapid City, SD; Chadron, NE and Casper, WY. He graduated from Chadron High School in 1971 and then attended Chadron State College for the next two years.

After his move to Casper, he married Cheryl Cole. This June 1, they would have celebrated their 49th anniversary. Zeke was an equipment operator for several companies in the Casper Area. He retired from that industry in 2016. He and Cheryl purchased the Once Upon A Child in Casper prior to his retirement. A great source of entertainment for Mike was watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was a dedicated spectator at baseball, football and basketball games. (RAIN OR SHINE!) He loved traveling with his family to these events.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; in-laws: Bob and Bette Cole, and brothers-in-law: Harold Schwartzkopf and Bobby Cole.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Lexi; grandsons: Sean and Shane; granddaughter, Sidnne; sister, Teri and brother, Curt. As well as several nieces and nephews. And a heartbroken little dog, Annie.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.