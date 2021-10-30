CASPER—On September 21, 2021, Angels welcomed Michael Dale Walters into the Kingdom of Heaven.

Michael was born September 18, 1955, to the parents of George Walters and Roberta June Hopper Walters, in Butte, MT. He graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1974. In 1978, Michael was honorably discharged from the U.S.A.N. He got his MBA through the University of Wyoming. Michael worked in both the Oil and Medical Field throughout most of his life.

Michael was blessed with three children, Melissa Cadwell, Jonathan Walters and Aaron Walters, and raised them throughout Wyoming before settling in Casper. In 2004, Michael met the love of his life, Roxie, and they were married in 2014, and lived out the rest of his days in Powell, Wyoming.

Michael was very proud of his Crow/Cheyenne Indian Heritage and being a devout Christian. Michael enjoyed fishing, an occasional movie, playing cards and going to bingo.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta and his son, Jonathan.

He is survived by his spouse, Roxie; oldest daughter, Melissa; with his two grandsons, Declyan and Triston; and youngest son, Aaron; as well as his older brother, George; younger sister, Fran and their families.

Michael your family will forever love and miss you. Rest in Peace in the Heavens above.

A ceremony for Michael will be held at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery, 80 Veterans Rd., Evansville, WY, on November 5, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.