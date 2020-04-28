× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Dean Grant

CASPER—Michael Dean Grant, age 64, of Casper, passed away April 23, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. Michael was born August 21, 1955 in Laramie, Wyoming to Ronald and Delores (Ferguson) Grant. He graduated from Fort Collins High in 1974.

He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Tucker, on June 7, 1974.

He enlisted in the United States Army during high school and went to basic training June 19, 1974. He was honorably discharged.

Michael enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Michael was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Hallie.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Grant; mother, Delores Grant; son, TJ Sunday; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Mark, Matt and Kent.

A memorial service with military honors is pending at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family.

To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.