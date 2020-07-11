× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Dean Grant

CASPER - Michael Dean Grant, age 64, of Casper, passed away April 23, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. Michael was born August 21, 1955 in Laramie, Wyoming to Ronald and Delores (Ferguson) Grant. He graduated from Fort Collins High in 1974.

He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Tucker, on June 7, 1974.

He enlisted in the United States Army during high school and went to basic training June 19, 1974. He was honorably discharged.

Michael enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Michael was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Hallie.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Grant; mother, Delores Grant; son, TJ Sunday; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Mark, Matt and Kent.

A memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at WORD Christian Church at 2:00pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family.

