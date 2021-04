CASPER—Michael Donald Stanley, 21, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Rapid City, SD. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Bustard’s & Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. A graveside service will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.