Michael H. Sarvey

CASPER—Mike Sarvey sadly lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease on March 25, 2021 while at home in Casper, WY.

Mike was brought up in Glenrock, WY by parents Margaret Wyatt Sarvey and Ed Sarvey with a love of sports, nature and spending time with extended family. It was there that he roamed the creeks and hills fishing and hunting with family and friends. Early in his school career he became known as “Finn”, a tribute to his grandparents who emigrated from Finland and settled in Glenrock to raise their family.

Mike received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Following graduation he went on to earn a Master’s degree in accounting from Arizona State University.

Mike and his wife Sally were married in 1968 spending the first years of their marriage and careers in Denver, CO. When the opportunity arose, Mike was thrilled to return to Wyoming to open his own CPA firm and join the faculty at Casper College as an accounting instructor.

During his teaching career he received numerous awards including The Rosenthal Outstanding Educator Award, Casper College Alumni Commitment to Excellence Award, CPA Society of Wyoming Outstanding Accounting Educator Award and Small Business Administration Accountant Advocate of the Year.