Michael H. Sarvey

CASPER—Mike Sarvey sadly lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease on March 25, 2021 while at home in Casper, WY.
Mike was brought up in Glenrock, WY by parents Margaret Wyatt Sarvey and Ed Sarvey with a love of sports, nature and spending time with extended family. It was there that he roamed the creeks and hills fishing and hunting with family and friends. Early in his school career he became known as “Finn”, a tribute to his grandparents who emigrated from Finland and settled in Glenrock to raise their family.
Mike received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Following graduation he went on to earn a Master’s degree in accounting from Arizona State University.
Mike and his wife Sally were married in 1968 spending the first years of their marriage and careers in Denver, CO. When the opportunity arose, Mike was thrilled to return to Wyoming to open his own CPA firm and join the faculty at Casper College as an accounting instructor.
During his teaching career he received numerous awards including The Rosenthal Outstanding Educator Award, Casper College Alumni Commitment to Excellence Award, CPA Society of Wyoming Outstanding Accounting Educator Award and Small Business Administration Accountant Advocate of the Year.
As an instructor, Mike made a point to give equal encouragement to traditional and non-traditional students. He felt honored by the praise of his students who would happily share with him and members of his family the impact his class had made on their lives. Mike retired from Casper College in May of 2000 having taught there for thirty years.
To the CC faculty he was known as “Disco Duck” because he collected the latest music and would act as the DJ for their parties. Mike sponsored Casper College student groups and enjoyed playing intramurals and noon basketball while being an avid T-Bird booster. In his later years friends would generously take him to watch various sporting events around town.
Throughout his life Mike volunteered his time in the community, serving as a leader for numerous local organizations and as well as taking on positions as a member of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. He found time for recreation, particularly his love of hunting and fishing. His cabin west of Glenrock has been a retreat for family and friends to enjoy the unique beauty of Wyoming. Mike’s three children and grandson were instilled with a love of the outdoors in large part because of this natural playground.
Mike’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease was a major blow for such an active guy. However as long as he was able he would attend the local PD support group often sharing the knowledge he gleaned from numerous newsletters with fellow PD sufferers and their spouses and families.
Mike will be dearly missed by his wife, Sally; daughter, Mindy (Ben); son, Adam; and grandson, Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marg and Ed; his brother, Jim; and his daughter, Cara.
A memorial service for Mike is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 4600 S. Poplar Dr., Casper, WY 82601.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the following organizations: Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601; Shepherd of the Hills, 4600 S. Poplar Dr., Casper, WY 82604; Casper College Foundation, 125 College Dr., Casper, WY 82601; or Parkinson Association of the Rockies, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Ste. 204B, Denver, CO 80222.