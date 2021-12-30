DOUGLAS—Michael Jeremy “Mike” Ableman, passed away on December 26, 2021 at the age of 42, in Douglas, Wyoming. Mike was born January 13, 1979 in Pueblo, Colorado. He graduated from East High School and later served in the United States Navy.

After that, Michael began his dedicated career in Law Enforcement. He served the Casper Police Department from 2005-2014, and the Douglas Police Department from 2014-2021. While working as a police officer, Mike completed his Undergraduate Degree in Criminal Justice and his Master of Business Administration from Norwich University. Michael was halfway through completing a second Master’s degree in Counseling from Liberty University.

Mike has always been a family man, but the epitome of his happiness came to fruition when his daughter, Claira Alta Ableman, was born. Michael was an amazing, doting father. Claira and Michael were always up to some kind of shenanigans whether they were traveling to Colorado, riding Claira’s go-kart, or having Claira pick out big ticket items for the house like a flat screen TV or a snowman Christmas tree. Michael will always be remembered for his ability to add humor to any situation and quick action when someone asked him for help. His contagious laughter and creative nicknames will be held close to his family’s hearts forever.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Claira Alta Ableman; his mother, Debra Ruth Ableman-DeNiro; his siblings, Chandra Elyse Reinhart (Brad) and Thomas Benton Ableman (Kari); nephews and nieces, Jack, Paxton, Henry, Leighton and Emma. Mike is also survived by his cousins, Rob Mayber (Sandy), their children, Robby (Jessie), their children, Zeb, Robby, and Marlee; and Cassy (Ty) and their son, Lane; cousin, Chan Mayber (Paula) their children, Weston and Jake; cousin, Jessica Cook (Ryan) and their children, Tynlee and James.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Drive, Casper, Wyoming.

