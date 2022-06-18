Michael Kennedy Ward, 75, died on June 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Casper on December 6, 1946, to Bruce Kennedy Ward and Nancy Pauline Ward. Mike married the love of his life, Donna Louise Bratton, on January 25, 1969.

Mike Ward graduated from Natrona County High School in 1965, attended Casper College, and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in Structural Engineering. Michael was a Vietnam-era Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany with the 3rd Armor Division during the Cold War.

Mike worked as an engineer in oil and gas construction before starting a consulting company to provide engineering inspections to homeowners around Casper. He also worked many years as the construction supervisor for Habitat for Humanity and as the campground manager at Fort Caspar Campground.

Mike was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Casper, serving as Elder, Sunday school teacher, and youth group sponsor. He was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America for 41 years as a Scoutmaster, Charter Organization Representative, and various District and Council positions. Mike is also a past president of the Casper Rotary Club.

Mike loved building things with his own hands, especially to serve a community need. He also loved fast cars and model trains but nothing more than his wife.

He is survived by his three children: Shannon Kastner (Steven), Arlen Ward, Erika Stupak (Spencer) and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Lawyer and nephew, Justin Lawyer (Jiehae).

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, his parents: Bruce and Pauline.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Troop 13 via First Christian Church for camping scholarships.