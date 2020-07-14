× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Michael Lee Snodgrass passed away at home in Casper, Wyoming on July 6, 2020. He was 67 years old. He was the son of George William “Bill” and Phyllis Jean Snodgrass, born on August 21, 1952.

Mike was a third generation Wyomingite and was raised on the Goose Egg Ranch near Casper. He spent his youth romping the hills around the ranch, working in the hay fields and doing some cowboying. He attended Poison Spider through eighth grade, Dean Morgan for one year, and graduated from Natrona County High School.

After high school Mike lived in Denver, Colorado for a few years.Then went to work for Wyoming Irrigation and LockWood Corp building center pivot irrigation systems where he traveled to Libya and built irrigation systems in the desert. Later Mike went to work for Air Drilling Services as a pump and compressor expert. This job took him around the world; Europe, Africa, Papua New Guinea, the Middle East, South America and many more before retiring in 2018. He was a gifted storyteller and had plenty to tell upon his returns to Wyoming.

Mike was a brilliant, kind, loving person and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved father, “Bill” Snodgrass.