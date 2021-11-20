 Skip to main content
CASPER—Michael O’Hara Crowe, 74, of Casper, WY passed away November 13, 2021. Born in Valley City, ND, he was the son of Raymond and Rose Crowe.

Survived by wife, Louise; son, Israel Crowe, Dallas, TX; daughters, Michelle Crowe (Savorn Thy), SeaTac, WA; and Amanda McCarlson (Ben), Casper, WY; grandchildren, Ethan, Avery, Rhys, and Emma McCarlson and Kirin Thy; brothers, Raymond Crowe (Penny), Ravenna, OH, and Bruce Crowe (Joyce), Alexandria, MN; sister, Susan Brinklow (Roger), West Fargo, ND.

A special thanks to the staff at Wyoming Medical Center—Banner Health.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, November 22nd, at 11:30 am, at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery Chapel, Evansville. A reception will follow at Paradise Valley Christian Church, Casper.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Legion Post 0002, or Paradise Valley Christian School.

To leave a message for the family, visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

