× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE—Michael Schulte passed away peacefully after a 46 day battle with ARDS in ICU at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming before moving to the University of Wyoming to earn his degree in … you guessed it… geology. His love of rocks continued to play an important part in his career. He was a field geologist before he became a project geologist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation. After his retirement he focused on something to do with… you guessed it again …rocks. He started two of his own businesses: Wyoming Jade Putters and Picture It in Stone.

Mike was a man with a huge heart who always had a smile on his face and loved a good laugh. He was a big kid who loved dogs, toys, adventure, and challenges: golf, riding his motorcycle, and camping. He even got his pilot’s license and another airplane or two. Mike’s other obsession was classic cars. He was a member of two car clubs and owned five of them over the last 36 years.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Riedel; brothers, Roger (Monica), Greg (Poli), and Ralph (Sharon); sister, Susan (Bob); three nieces; and four nephews.