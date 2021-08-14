CASPER—Michael Todd Crimm, age 54, entered into his eternal home in heaven on August 10, 2021 after a brief illness.

After graduating from NCHS in 1985, Todd honorably served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years as AD-1, Aviation Machinist Mate. He later earned his Associates of Applied Science degree in Diesel Power Technology at Casper College, completed training, earned a Tractor/Trailer Certificate, and was employed as an oil field and construction truck driver.

Immediate family survivors include his father, Larry Crimm (Brenda); his mother, Donna Gilstrap Crimm Culbertson (Richard); sister, Sherry Crimm; grandmother, Elsie Gilstrap; aunt, Debbie Gilstrap; and his best friend and fiancée, Shannon Dean, whom he planned to wed. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Todd was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Crimm; his grandparents, G.W. and Doris Crimm; grandfather, C.E. Gilstrap; and his uncles “Corky” Gilstrap and Wade Crimm.

A motorcade will depart at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, August 18th for a military service at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, which begins at 11:00 AM.

Donations in Todd’s memory may be made to the Casper Humane Society.