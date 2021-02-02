CASPER—Michael Wayne “Mike” Miller, 70, of Casper, WY entered his eternal life on January 27, 2021 at his home.

Mike was born in Sheridan, WY to John “Jack” and Helen Miller on April 23, 1950. He attended Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, graduating in 1968. In 1972 he earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Black Hills State College. During that time, Mike achieved greatness on the wrestling mat by becoming an NAIA All American and national finalist.

After graduation Mike was the physical education teacher and wrestling coach for Bison High School in Bison, SD. Mike then obtained his Master’s degree in recreation from the University of South Dakota, while serving as the assistant wrestling coach. After graduation, Mike became the head wrestling coach at Colorado Northwestern Community College. From 1977 until retiring in 2010, he served as a physical education teacher and head wrestling coach at his alma mater Kelly Walsh High School.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman, a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and dedicated sports fan to his New York Yankees, Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys. Mike received many accolades for his work in choice-based physical education programs and presented his ideas across the country.