KALISPELL — From the rooftops in early morning, to late in the evening, Michael Manning could see nature’s beauty far and wide. He lived his life on the roof, working in Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, Florida, Alabama and Montana. He learned his roofing craft through experience, became an expert, and then lent his experience to others including his sons. Mike was a hard worker and a jovial and sweet man. His infectious laugh gave joy to all who knew him. He was one of those rare individuals who truly lived his life in the moment.

A joyous free spirit, he found great pleasure in fishing, camping, caving, sky diving and hiking through the mountains of Wyoming and Montana where he lived for most of his life.

He is survived by his biological sons: Tyler Manning and Josh Manning and their mother, Sheila Manning; his stepsons whom he treated as his own: Michael Haworth, Jr, John Haworth; grandchildren: Asher 7, Ariel 5, Charley. He was well loved by his siblings: Ann Hanson, Richard Manning, Pat Leming, and Martha Allmaras as well as many nieces and nephews. He also left behind countless friends and adventure buddies. He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert L. Manning and his Mother, Audrey Shannon Irwin Manning.

Mike’s family will honor him in a private memorial service.