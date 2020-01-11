GLENROCK – Micheal Thomas Calmes (68) of Glenrock, WY passed away peacefully at home December 23rd surrounded by family. Mike has gone to join his Savior Jesus Christ, his parents, Joseph and Virginia Calmes; and grandparents, Ernest and Esther Carbis.

Baptized in his first year of life he attended Sunday School faithfully and was re-baptized in the Rio Grande River in the 1990s. His faith in Jesus Christ grew stronger throughout his lifetime. Mike is breathing easy now in heaven. His ten year bout with pulmonary fibrosis is over. He wanted all to know he left this world a happy camper and everything will be all right.

Mike is survived by Sue, his wife of 36 years; daughter, Emily; and her three children, MaKayla, Brayden, and Ethan (girlfriend, Brittany and son, JaVonte); son, Kaleb (girlfriend, Marie); and many other family members and friends who blessed his final days on Earth with games, laughter, tears, and an abundance of love.

He enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, camping, photography, reading, music, daily devotions, and woodworking.

Mike cared deeply about children and was passionate about teaching. He was an educator in Converse County School District #2 for 38 years. Upon retirement in 2012 his focus was getting healthier, spoiling his wife, enjoying his children and grandchildren, and traveling.