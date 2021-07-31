Friends: He had a vast collection of friends he cherished. He was always pleased to spend time with friends at various events throughout his life. This included the more than 200 members of “Team Enzi” who worked for him over his many years in public service, which he and Diana supported like a family.

Some of his accomplishments that he was most proud of included being a husband, dad, Grampa, friend, Eagle Scout, soccer coach, basketball fan, Scout leader, Air National Guard veteran, mayor, legislator, and U.S. senator.

He enjoyed legislating and working to find solutions and often touted his 80/20% tool to solve problems, where he advocated focusing on the 80% of an issue people agreed on and leaving out or finding another way to work on the 20% that was more contentious.

Mike’s passion was fishing. He didn’t go anywhere without a rod and reel and a spare. It was not uncommon for him to pull over and cast his line as he traveled Wyoming.

Mike passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021, surrounded by his family. He left us with important lessons: Faith, Family, Friends, and Fishing, TIGAPA; Trust in God and push ahead, and the mission statement: “Do your best. Do what’s right. Treat others as you want to be treated.”