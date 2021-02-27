PHOENIX, Ariz.—Mike Myer passed away on February 20, 2021 at the Desert Care Facility in Phoenix, Arizona due to long term health issues. Mike was born October 26, 1947 to Mark “Bud” and Polly Myer in Casper, Wyoming. He attended Willard Elementary, East Junior High and graduated from Chadron State College in 1970.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Polly Myer; his brother, Bill and his wife Joan; nephews, Mark (Stephanie) and Ben Myer, all of Phoenix.

Consider commemorating Mike’s memory with a donation to the University of Wyoming’s Cowboy Joe Club. He will be missed by all.