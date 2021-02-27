 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Myer
View Comments

Mike Myer

{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX, Ariz.—Mike Myer passed away on February 20, 2021 at the Desert Care Facility in Phoenix, Arizona due to long term health issues. Mike was born October 26, 1947 to Mark “Bud” and Polly Myer in Casper, Wyoming. He attended Willard Elementary, East Junior High and graduated from Chadron State College in 1970.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Polly Myer; his brother, Bill and his wife Joan; nephews, Mark (Stephanie) and Ben Myer, all of Phoenix.

Consider commemorating Mike’s memory with a donation to the University of Wyoming’s Cowboy Joe Club. He will be missed by all.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News