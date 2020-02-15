CASPER—Mike “Wowzer” Johnson was born January 6, 1947 in the Big Horn Basin in northern Wyoming. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Geography and was accepted into the Peace Corps.

Over the years, he worked for Pacific Power and Light, the State of Wyoming and ran businesses in real estate appraisal and mapping software.

Mike grew up training ponies, playing basketball, hunting elk and singing. Music was a lifelong joy. He met his wife of 47 years, Anne, singing in the UW Collegiate Chorale. From his travels and passion for mapping, he knew every turn on every road in his beloved Wyoming. All who met Mike instantly felt like one of the family—warmed by his out-sized friendly and generous spirit. He spent a lifetime bringing joy with a joke, story or just a call to check in, and was always first to offer a hand in times of need.

He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milas and Rula Johnson of Byron, Wyoming.

He is survived by his wife, Anne; brother, Edd (Carla) Johnson; sister, Gail (Wayne) Jones; daughter, Amanda; son, Lucas (Michelle); and grandchildren, Dante, Marinda, Milas and Raegan.