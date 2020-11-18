CASPER—Long time Casper resident, Mildred Burgess, died peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home at the age of 101. Originally from Houston, Missouri she was born October 6, 1919. At age 16; (1935) she arrived in Wyoming. She worked with her father, mother, and brother at The Stone Ranch west of Casper.

During WWII Mildred became manager of the downtown Walgreen’s soda fountain. She met the love of her life, Frank Burgess at that soda shop after his return from duty in the army during WWII. They were married March 1949.

They shared a common interest in the restaurant business. Mildred worked at the Brig’s Drive Inn, hotel restaurants of The Townsend, Gladstone, and Henning. Working at the Holiday Inn, she had the privilege to serve actors John Wayne and Lee Marvin during the filming of Hell Fighters.

Frank and Millie owned The Snow-White Drive Inn, Frank’s Pie Shop, and Lynn Lee’s Steak House. She retired from the Natrona County School District and had worked at CY JR High in the cafeteria.