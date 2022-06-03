Miriam Call Brorby passed away on the 1st day of June, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. She died of natural causes.

She will be greatly missed—she was the very best wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family very much and always graciously and generously prioritized the well being of others before herself. We are thankful and grateful for all the blessings and joy she brought to so many people.

Miriam was born on June 8, 1934. Her parents were Dr. George A. Call and Mildred Kellam Call. She grew up in Torrington, Wyoming where she graduated from high school in 1952.

Miriam attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri her first year of college and then transferred to the University of Wyoming where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. While a student at the University she met and subsequently married Wade Brorby on December 19, 1954. She graduated in 1956 with a BS in Business Education. Miriam worked in the College of Agriculture Home Economics Department, until Wade graduated from law school in 1958.

In 1958 Miriam and Wade moved to Hill Air Force Base in Utah where Wade served as an JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force for three years. While in Utah, their two sons, Greg and Mark were born.

Upon Wade’s completion of military duty in 1961, the couple moved to Gillette, Wyoming where Wade practiced law. While in Gillette, Miriam, in addition to raising their 2 sons and supporting Wade in his endeavors, was active in various community organizations such as serving as a trustee of the George Amos Memorial Library; serving on the Board of Directors of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association; was active in the Presbyterian Church. She was a member of P.E.O. for over 70 years. In1988, Wade was appointed as a judge to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and the couple moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where they resided until 2004 when they moved to Arizona.

Miriam was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Shannon and her sister, Phyllis Bohannan. She is survived by her husband, Wade, their two sons: Mark and Greg and two grandsons: Garrett and Grant. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and Wade’s brother, Steve and his wife, Kim and family.

Private services will be held at a later date.