CASPER—Mits Ito, 92, of Casper, WY passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
An open visitation will be held 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. The family will not be present at the chapel but ask that you pay your respects during the visitation time. There will be a register book available. The family will have a Memorial Service with Masonic Honors this summer when allowed. Please note the service information will be in the Casper Tribune and on his website when arranged.
