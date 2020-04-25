Mits Ito
CASPER—Mits Ito, 92, of Casper, WY passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

An open visitation will be held 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. The family will not be present at the chapel but ask that you pay your respects during the visitation time. There will be a register book available. The family will have a Memorial Service with Masonic Honors this summer when allowed. Please note the service information will be in the Casper Tribune and on his website when arranged.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mits Ito as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

