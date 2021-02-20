CASPER—Monica “Mike” (Hudson) Decker, incredible daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all passed away after a very lengthy but courageous battle with MS and Parkinson’s, on February 15, 2021.

Monica was born to Fred and Shirley Hudson in Lander, WY on October 5, 1947. Her family moved to Casper when Monica was six where she lived until her passing. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1966 and on August 6th of that same year she married her greatest love and best friend Calvin Decker. They shared 54 plus wonderful years together.

They made their first home in Sheridan, WY, moving back to Casper in 1968. Their daughter Damara Rae was born in 1969 and Monica cared for and loved other children to be able to stay home with Rae.

Monica had a very long and extremely varied career journey. She loved doing new things and meeting new people. Her favorite and proudest was as a realtor for 25 plus years for equity brokers. She helped write a contract and sell a piece of property just a couple of months before her death.

Monica was a very active, life-long member of First Christian Church. She was very proud of being a deacon and elder in the church and served it happily in many rolls.