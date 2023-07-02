He served in the Navy near the end of WWII, and later as a Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve. He received a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 1948 and completed the J.D. at the University of Oklahoma College of Law where he was highly honored with induction into the Order of the Coif. He passed the bar in 1953. Morris began his career in oil and gas in Okmulgee, OK, as a junior partner in the firm Smith, English, and Gray. He later joined the legal team of Marathon Oil where he spent most of his career as an expert in oil and gas law. He was known as a tenacious, adept negotiator. He married the love of his life, Libby Marshall, in 1958. Libby Marshall Gray died in 1984 after a prolonged bout with breast cancer. Libby was a prolific artist whose paintings were inspired by the landscapes and architecture they encountered in their extensive travels. Throughout their marriage, Morris encouraged and supported her artistic endeavors. He remained devoted to her memory all his life. Morris was witty, sharp, and playful with words, frequently interjecting zingers into conversations. He was a careful listener; nothing got past him. He might have had an emphatic opinion or two. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed biographies of historical figures and Zane Grey novels. Morris was an active Rotarian in each of the communities where he lived and was especially interested in Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotarians named him a Paul Harris Fellow. Morris made deep and abiding friendships in all the places he lived and worked. He maintained correspondence, phone calls, and visits with these friends throughout his life. They remember his generosity of spirit, speaking of the opportunities and support he gave to them. Everyone felt graciously seen and acknowledged. He was particularly devoted to his family. In retirement, Morris traveled extensively, including Spain, Peru, Portugal, and Egypt, and cycled through New England, Switzerland, and France. He was also an avid skier on snow and water. While he claimed Scrooge as his nickname, he was the first to reach for his wallet at any restaurant. He spent time every December arranging donations to his alma maters and numerous charities. His nieces and nephews remember him as a lovable curmudgeon and a gracious host, who danced with every lady at his table. He had a glorious, enthusiastic laugh and loved music of all kinds—mainly classical, jazz, guitar, and big band, to which he loved to dance—and good Scotch.