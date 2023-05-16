Morris was born in Custer, South Dakota to Clara (Rittberger) & Robert Massey. He had one older brother, Bruce, and a younger sister, Pauline. After spending his first 12 years in Custer, the family moved to Ten Sleep, Wyoming, where his father worked as a ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. As one might expect from a teen in small-town Wyoming, he was involved in his fair share of mischief. His shenanigans didn’t stop him from graduating first in his class of nine at Ten Sleep High School. He enlisted in the Navy as soon as he graduated so he could, “Get the hell out of Ten Sleep!” His desire to be a doctor led him to serve as a hospital corpsman, stationed in Hawaii, during the Korean War. After the war ended, he returned to Wyoming to attend the University of Wyoming where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology, graduating first in his class again. The brilliant man then decided he would pursue a degree in law and was admitted in Laramie without reservation or even an exam. He graduated with honors and was offered a job with a law firm in Casper, by Bill Brown, where he became senior partner and practiced for nearly sixty years. His work ethic, devotion to integrity, and honor was second to none.

Morris met the love of his life, Susan, in the Fall of 1965 and they were married on April 16th, six months later. Together they traveled the world, shared friendships, and nurtured love. They adopted a son, Adrian, in August 1970, and a daughter, Claire, in April 1972. The family love persists 57 years later.

Morris was generally a quiet man. He would sit in a room full of people listening to the conversation and, when appropriate, insert his dry witticism and make everyone laugh. He was a history buff and a voracious reader, often consuming an entire 300-plus page book on Christmas day. He loved good food, particularly Susan’s gourmet cooking and any dessert placed in front of him. He meticulously tended a beautiful rose garden and had tomatoes for days during the warm Casper summers. He enjoyed a round of golf with friends at the Country Club. He was a big fan of the Denver Broncos and spent many a Sunday afternoon cussing at the television. Some of his favorite memories were of fly fishing the rivers and streams of Wyoming and Montana with Adrian. He was the kindest, gentlest, most generous man and he will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing him.

Morris is survived by Susan, Adrian (Kelly), Claire (Josh), his grandsons River and Sage, and Pauline. He was preceded in death by Clara, Robert, Bruce, and granddaughters Josie and Olivia.

A service and reception will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper on Saturday, May 20th at 10:30 a.m. If you plan on attending, please wear joyful colors! Donations in his name will be graciously accepted by Central Wyoming Hospice at 319 S Wilson Street, Casper, Wy 82601, St. Mark’s at 701 S Wolcott, Casper, Wy 82601, or charity of choice.