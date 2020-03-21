CASPER—Muriel Grey Alexander Boykin, 96, of Casper, WY, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was born to Lottie (Lee) and John Alexander, September 15, 1923, in Thomaston, Alabama.
She helped run the first telephone switchboard from her home.
She married Lloyd Dausman on November 7, 1944, and had one daughter, Rena Watts. She was divorced on August 1, 1947.
You have free articles remaining.
She married Charles Boykin on December 30, 1950 and the two families were joined. (Charles’ children: Charles Jr., William, Charlene and Muriel’s daughter, Rena.)
She worked at the Alabama Power Company in Mobile for over 40 years. Later, she moved to Wyoming to be with family.
Muriel is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, and daughter, Rena.
A private service will be held on Sunday, March 22, at Newcomer Funeral Home.
To send condolences, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.