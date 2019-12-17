CASPER—Murray Clayton Watson, Jr. 77 of Casper, Wyoming passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born June 4, 1942 to Murray and Maxine Watson in Austin, TX. They returned back to the family homestead when he was two near Alcova, WY where he remained his entire life ranching and farming. He graduated from NCHS in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart Mary Rissler on January 29, 1966. They had two daughters, Becky and Lory.

Murray was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary Watson.

He is survived by his daughters, Becky (Mitchell Griffin) Watson and Lory (Brian) Wing both of Casper; grandchildren, Austyn Watson, Jonah (Hannah) Wing, Cheyenne Watson, Jarett Wing, Dayton Watson, and Virginia Wing; great-grandchildren, Jon Rhett “JR” Wing and Ryland Wing; sisters, Margaret Vinot and Thelma Trujillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be 10:00AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Paradise Valley Christian Church, 188 Valley Drive, Casper, WY with interment to follow 2:00PM at Freeland Cemetery.

Flowers can be sent to Newcomer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers family requests that donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and/or Paradise Valley Christian School.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.