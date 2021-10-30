SAINT CHARLES, Mo.—Myra Thompson (nee Berg), of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the age of 75, after a valiant battle with cancer. Myra was born July 10, 1946, in Hastings, Nebraska to Armond and Doris (Goodin) Berg. She spent her early childhood in Gordon, Nebraska before her family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1958. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964 and married the love of her life, Dan W. Thompson on July 15, 1965. They moved several times between Wyoming, California and Texas before settling in Mineral Wells, Texas in 1972.

Myra worked at Cullen Grimes Elementary School until they moved to Abilene, Texas in 1981, where she worked as the Administrative Secretary for the Abilene School District.

Beloved wife of the late Dan Thompson; cherished daughter of the late Armond and Doris Berg. Devoted mother of Cindy (Tracy Parkinson) Thompson and the late Pam Doerge; mother-in-law, Mike (Kim) Doerge; loving grandmother of Maggie (Chris) Pohlmeier and Michael Doerge; treasured great-grandmother of Wyatt Danny Pohlmeier; dear sister of Mike (Vivian) Berg, the late Marsha (Mike) White, the late Marv (Barbara) Berg; sister-in-law of the late Ron Stewart; aunt of the late Aaron Berg; 14 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and great-nephews, loving canine companion, Bailey Patootie Marshmallow Thompson.

Dan and Myra moved to House Springs, Missouri in 1987 and lived there until they returned to Lander, Wyoming in 1994 where they owned and operated T’s Kountry Korner, in Kinnear, Wyoming. Having a large extended family, they spent many 4th of July celebrations at their home in Lander. They retired in 2005, spending their time traveling to Utah, Texas and Missouri to see their friends and family. They spent their winter’s snow birding in Casa Grande, Arizona where they established a large group of friends.

After Dan’s passing in 2009, Myra continued to do what they loved most, travel and spend time with family and friends. She moved to St. Charles, Missouri in 2018 but continued to snowbird with her friends in Arizona until 2020. She was named an honorary Canadian by all of her Canadian friends.