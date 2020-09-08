× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE—Myriah Marie Stinson, 42, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, from injuries sustained in a car accident. She had courageously chosen to be an organ donor; because of this, a little part of her will continue to live on.

Myriah was born Saturday, October 22, 1977, in Douglas, Wyoming to Gregory Alan and Carolyn Ann (Rogers) Stinson. She was raised on the family ranch near Orin, Wyoming. She attended Douglas High School through the tenth grade, and graduated from Saint Scholastica Academy in Canon City, Colorado in 1996.

Myriah then served her country as a medic in the United States Army. Upon her release, she received her college degree from the University of Phoenix in Geriatric Health.

At the time of her death, she was working at the Wyoming Highway Patrol Port of Entry in Gillette, Wyoming.

Myriah has two beautiful children; Eliza Marie (19) and Gregory Angelo (14), and two grandsons; Layne and Zayden who were the light of her life.