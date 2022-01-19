Myrna Lou (Judkins) Miles

CASPER - Born Feb 11, 1936. Passed away on January 13, 2022.

A Casper born native that resided here most of her 85 years of life, with short times spent working abroad in Alaska, Washington, and Nevada.

While growing up she attended local schools, Roosevelt and Natrona County High School.

She started working at the age of 14 and retired in 2006 at the age of 71.

Myrna was an extremely hard worker. She started in her teens at the Wyoming Medical Center as a Candy Striper, and eventually moved into labor and delivery. She also helped during surgeries.

As life moved forward, Myrna would follow her mother's footsteps and work in the food industry. She loved cooking and serving food to people and took pride in becoming one of the best in town when a venue needed someone to put on a large meal for an event.

The things she loved to do was dance on roller skates with the love of her life. Myrna also loved spending time fishing in her raft, rock hunting, crafting, crocheting, and anything that would keep her hands busy. When she was not crocheting, she loved to play any card or board game (especially pinochle) and enjoyed going to Bingo every Friday night. But most of all she loved each of her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Myrna never met a stranger, she was very passionate and full of love. She always showed it while giving her hugs and little kisses on the cheek, while wearing her red lip stick.

Preceding her in heaven are her husband of 61 years of marriage, (her childhood sweetheart), David Kersey Miles; and all her siblings, Ray Judkins, Lawrence Judkins, Dorothy Hamilton, Betty Jane Speagle, Bill McHale, Jean Judkins, Lois Olson, Richard Judkins and Sharon Reed.

Myrna is survived by her three children, Nancy Miles Haid, Jonathan (Yodi) Miles, and Richard (Cara) Miles; with the respective grandchildren,Traci (Keith) Kennedy, John Mates, Shayne (Marina) Haid, Amber (Bryan) Miles, Mandy Miles, Sandi (Jess) Winfrey, Rebecca Miles, and Jennifer (Brad) Norman; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Kennedy, Kalli Kennedy, Clayton Kennedy, Amelia Haid, Camdin Miles, Morgan Warren, Macy Warren, Makyla Warren, Marita Warren, Braxton Winfrey, Talitha Winfrey, Emelia Winfrey, Cooper Winfrey, Haylee Norman and Colton Norman.

Funeral services will be held at Bustards Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 with Pastor Chris Limmer, of the House of Our Shepard officiating. A reception will follow at the VFW on Bryon Stock Trail.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Central Wyoming Hopice. The family would like to express a heart filled appreciation to them as well.