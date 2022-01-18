 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Myrna Lou Miles

MILLS—Myrna Lou Miles, 85, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Lemmer officiating.

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home

