MILLS—Myrna Lou Miles, 85, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Lemmer officiating.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
MILLS—Myrna Lou Miles, 85, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Lemmer officiating.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.