COTTONWOOD, Ariz.—On November 19, 2021 Nancy Jane Potter quietly passed away in Cottonwood, Arizona after a courageous battle with dementia and COVID. She was surrounded by her loved ones either in person or over the phone when she passed with a relaxed smile on her face.

She was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on December 17, 1941 to Ed and Mary Mammon. They moved to Casper where she met her love, Jim, of 60 married years.

Nancy started her nursing career in 1962. She started working for Dr. G. Cheatham in 1967 where she taught many childbirth classes. In 1972, she made history by becoming Wyoming’s second Nurse Practitioner. After Dr. Cheatham retired, she opened Westside Women’s Clinic with her sister-in-law Starla Mammon. She loved helping others through her nursing service. She served as president of the National Nurses Association, won Nurse of the Year, Outstanding Woman of the Year and multiple other recognitions for her nursing service. Nancy was able to assist others wishing to follow a similar path to hers by teaching Nursing for U. W. and being a preceptor for nurse practitioner students.

Other areas of her community service were by being a nurse for Boy Scout camps, helping with Wyoming National Guard Women’s Association, assisting with several different areas of Camp Fire. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she served on the SPR committee and enjoyed being active in the handbell choir since 1972. Traveling, reading and outdoor activities especially with loved ones were things she loved to do.

Her parents, Ed and Mary Mammon preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Potter; daughters, Becky (Craig) Potter, and Rachel (Gary) Drury; honorary son, Robert Fringer; grandchildren, Heather (Wes) Nielsen, James (Victoria) Fringer, and Brady Slocum; great-grandson, Tyler; brother, Mike (Starla) Mammon; as well as multiple extended family members.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, November 29th at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church.

Bustard’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.