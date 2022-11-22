Nancy Lee Harrington, passed away on November 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home in Sheridan, WY at the age of 68.

Nancy was born in Sheridan, WY on May 1, 1954. During her childhood she lived in Sheridan, Laramie, Clearmont, Mabton, WA, and Casper. She graduated from Natrona County HighSchool in 1972. Eventually, she made her way back to Sheridan where she spent the rest of herlife.

Nancy spent years working on a farm and learning carpentry. She was also knows for workingmany maintenance and custodial jobs at businesses such as, Eventide/Sheridan Manor, SpringCreek Coal Mine, Big Horn Elementary and even ran her own business, Helping Hands HomeMaintenance for a few years. She worked retail in Pamida and was known as the “Fish Lady” at Walmart. After a work injury, she retired to Sam Mavrakis Pond for a bit of fishing.

Nancy was blessed with her daughter, Carlotta Zullig; granddaughters: Jonnie Thorgeirson (Aaron), Julianna Curtis (Jason) and Alexandria Zullg and her great-grandson, XanderThorgeirson.

Her family meant the world to her and she made sure that they knew it, bringing the family together every Sunday for breakfast.

She met the love of her life, Robbie Jo Robbins and on July 1, 2011 Nancy and Robbie Jo Robbins celebrated their Union with family and friends. On July 2, 2014, Nancy was finally able to marry Robbie Jo Robbins in Davenport, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Carlotta Harrington and brother, Michael Harrington. She is survived by her brother, David Harrington; nephew, Justin Harrington; daughter; granddaughters; great-grandson and wife.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Kane FuneralHome.

Nancy has requested that Memorial Contributions be made toward her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren’s Educational Fund. An account will be available at Citco Federal Credit Union forthis.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.