COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—Nancy Maytag Giovanini was born on July17, 1959 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Cornelia Hawthorne Maytag and James Beckman Maytag. Nancy graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School where she excelled in tennis programs and became a determined and capable skier. She continued her education and athletic interests at Colorado State University, dividing her time between academics, particularly classes pertaining to her art major, and her selected sports.
She was a gifted artist and a clever wordsmith, creating lovely paintings and whimsical poetry throughout her life. After graduation from college, Nancy served as co-chairman of the Broadmoor Invitational Tennis Tournament for many years and continued her skiing interest by becoming an instructor at Monarch Ski Area.
A son was born from Nancy’s first marriage, Barry Scott Davidson, Jr., a treasure in her life! Nancy and Scott have had a connected, unwavering Mother/Son relationship of support and devotion, which has been a continuing joy to each of them. They established a family principle that a complete household must include a Golden Retriever, and this rule was never broken!
On May 16, 1993 Nancy married Thomas Jude “Tad” Giovanini to begin their lives of loving companionship and continuous adventure. Nancy and Tad had mutual interests and shared a strong enthusiasm for life. They enjoyed winter snow sports and summer river sports in the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming; experienced numerous family trips throughout the United States for various sporting and racing events; and joined years of annual trips to foreign countries planned by Tad’s family. This vigorous, adventurous life of travel was perfect for these soul mates. In January of 2019, due to a medical diagnosis for Tad, events in their lives were modified, but not their strong bond of mutual dedication and love. Nancy’s determined support of and caring for Tad has been an inspiration.
Nancy leaves a broken-hearted family who will struggle to accept life without her spark of ever-present optimism and enthusiasm, and her constant, generous gift of self. We will remember every fortunate exposure as a touch of grace, especially her natural, openly shared smiles, which reflected the generous, spirited life she offered each of us.
To honor Nancy, an intimate memorial service was held at the Mercy Center in Colorado Springs on December 16, 2020.
Nancy was predeceased by her father, James Beckman Maytag, and her first cousins, Ann Hawthorne and Garland Hawthorne Johnson, plus additional Hawthorne and Maytag ancestors who left lasting impressions of achievement and earned admiration.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Tad Giovanini; her son, Scott Davidson; her mother, Cornelia Maytag; her siblings, Lynn Maytag Lewis and James B. Maytag, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Aimee Maytag; her first cousins, Hillery Hawthorne Graham and Capt. Robert E. Hawthorne, Jr., USN (Ret); and a devoted circle of close relatives and loyal friends.
In the Giovanini family, Nancy was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Clarice Jane; and, in addition to her husband, is survived by her father-in-law, Joseph Eugene, and Tad’s six siblings.
Nancy suffered an acute heart attack on Friday morning, December 4, 2020, and entered a new, heavenly life on that day.
If you wish to make a gift in Nancy’s memory, please consider a contribution to her favorite charity, Canine Companions for Independence at P.O. Box 61839, Colorado Springs, CO 80960.