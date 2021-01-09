COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—Nancy Maytag Giovanini was born on July17, 1959 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Cornelia Hawthorne Maytag and James Beckman Maytag. Nancy graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School where she excelled in tennis programs and became a determined and capable skier. She continued her education and athletic interests at Colorado State University, dividing her time between academics, particularly classes pertaining to her art major, and her selected sports.

She was a gifted artist and a clever wordsmith, creating lovely paintings and whimsical poetry throughout her life. After graduation from college, Nancy served as co-chairman of the Broadmoor Invitational Tennis Tournament for many years and continued her skiing interest by becoming an instructor at Monarch Ski Area.

A son was born from Nancy’s first marriage, Barry Scott Davidson, Jr., a treasure in her life! Nancy and Scott have had a connected, unwavering Mother/Son relationship of support and devotion, which has been a continuing joy to each of them. They established a family principle that a complete household must include a Golden Retriever, and this rule was never broken!