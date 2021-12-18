Nancy Woitaszewski

CASPER—Nancy was born in Alliance, Nebraska December 7, 1942 to Bill and Helen Macek. She passed on December 14, 2021 peacefully in her sleep, at home, surrounded by her dear husband and three children. She loved to tell everyone that her mother used to jokingly tell her “We had a disaster one year (Pearl Harbor) and another disaster the next (when she was born).” She didn’t have siblings but moved with her parents to Ravenna, Nebraska where she grew up. She loved her small town and treasured the friendships there. She played the clarinet in high school and often told the story of “senior ditch day” where she and classmates snuck away to the big city of Omaha.

Jim came into her life when she was 18. He was playing baseball in Ravenna and Nancy heard everyone cheering for “Spook” – Jim’s nickname because he ran so fast. They quickly became a couple and were soon engaged. They were married in Ravenna on April 28, 1962, she was 19 and he was 21. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary next year. They then moved to Gearing, Nebraska where they had close friends who helped the young couple learn to do life! They had a son, Kenneth, who died at birth. They then moved to Casper, Wyoming where Jim had a job with the General Services Administration. It was a big move but they began to build a life in the city and state they grew to love. Their three children were born in Casper, Lori, Teresa and Mike.

Nancy loved her family immensely and put all her energy into caring for her children. She also had several jobs over the years, working for Wyoming Medical Center, K-Mart, Casper Orthopedics and Casper Otolaryngology providing administrative support. She retired in 2008, looking forward to traveling and spending more time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Disneyland, multiple cruises and a trip to New York City for her 70th birthday!

Her passion was her family and every minute spent with them brought her profound joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Helen Macek and son, Kenneth.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim; daughter, Lori Wingerter (Joe) of Omaha, NE, daughter, Teresa Logan of Billings, MT; and son, Mike (Katia) of Billings, MT. She is also survived by the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Maisie, James, Ben, Chance and Zoey who all adored her. She has many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers in-law who were her family all these years.

A visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the church with Father Philip Vaske as the Celebrant. Lunch will follow in the church rectory.

Memorials are suggested to Meals On Wheels in Casper, the Casper Senior Center or the Casper Humane Society.