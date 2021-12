CASPER—Nancy Woitaszewski, 79, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Casper. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. A recitation of the rosary will follow at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the church with Father Philip Vaske as the celebrant. Lunch will follow in the church rectory.