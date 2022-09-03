Naomi Ann Burgess

She was born in Manville, WY on June 27, 1933 to Chester and Laura Burke. Naomi lived most of her adult life in Casper. She was a life guard and swimming instructor, loved theater and music, sang, played various instruments, and tried her hand at painting also, with some lovely results. She was actively involved with and loved her community and friends. Naomi grew up on a ranch and loved riding and horses all of her life. She loved all creatures and nurtured and protected them. In later life she loved to travel and scuba dive, and had many wonderful trips with family and friends. She was also a generous, fun, and loving grandmother.