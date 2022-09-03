CASPER — Naomi Ann Burgess, 89, of Casper passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center.
She was born in Manville, WY on June 27, 1933 to Chester and Laura Burke. Naomi lived most of her adult life in Casper. She was a life guard and swimming instructor, loved theater and music, sang, played various instruments, and tried her hand at painting also, with some lovely results. She was actively involved with and loved her community and friends. Naomi grew up on a ranch and loved riding and horses all of her life. She loved all creatures and nurtured and protected them. In later life she loved to travel and scuba dive, and had many wonderful trips with family and friends. She was also a generous, fun, and loving grandmother.
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; two spouses: Jess Meier and Don Burgess and one grandchild.
She is survived by her son, Larry Meier and his children: Heather and Jess, plus a great-granddaughter, Piper, all of Casper. She is also survived by her daughter, Mickey Uren, and granddaughter, Meghan Meier of Laramie, plus her nephew, Robert Burke of Casper.
Naomi had an ornery infectious spirit and will be greatly missed.
A memorial is planned at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, 4250 N 6 Mile Rd., Casper, 82604.