Naomi Burgess, 89, of Casper passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Wyoming Medical Center. She was born in Manville, Wyoming on June 27, 1933 to Chester and Laura Burke. Naomi lived most of her adult life in Casper. She was a life guard and swim instructor, loved theater and music, sang, played varied musical instruments, and tried her hand at painting also, with some lovely results. She was actively involved with and loved her community and friends. Naomi grew up on a ranch and loved riding and horses all of her life. In later life she loved to travel and scuba dive and had many wonderful trips with family and friends. She was also a wonderful and generous grandmother.
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband, Don Burgess and one grandchild.
She is survived by her son, Larry Meier (Lorraine) and his children, Heather and Jess, plus a great-granddaughter, Piper, all of Casper. She is also survived by her daughter, Mickey Uren (Richard) and granddaughter, Meghan Meier of Laramie, and nephew, Robert Burke of Casper.
She had an ornery and infectious spirit and will be greatly missed.
A memorial is planned for family and friends on September 24, 2022 at her home, 2001 Garden Creek, starting at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, 4250 N. 6 Mile Rd., Casper, 82604.