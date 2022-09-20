Naomi Burgess, 89, of Casper passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Wyoming Medical Center. She was born in Manville, Wyoming on June 27, 1933 to Chester and Laura Burke. Naomi lived most of her adult life in Casper. She was a life guard and swim instructor, loved theater and music, sang, played varied musical instruments, and tried her hand at painting also, with some lovely results. She was actively involved with and loved her community and friends. Naomi grew up on a ranch and loved riding and horses all of her life. In later life she loved to travel and scuba dive and had many wonderful trips with family and friends. She was also a wonderful and generous grandmother.