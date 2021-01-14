WHEATLAND—Lifelong Wyoming resident, advocate, and beloved community member, Nedalyn Dover Testolin, age 91, passed away wrapped in love on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyoming.
Nedalyn Testolin was born in Wheatland on Thursday, December 12, 1929 to William E “Ned” and Rubie (Kallgren) Dover. Nedalyn grew up on the family ranch on the South Sybille, she attended country school until attending Ivinson Girls’ School in Laramie and completing high school in Wheatland at the age of 16. From there she continued her education at Casper College and the University of Wyoming, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1950.
In 1949 she married Leo Wilhelm and the couple welcomed two daughters, Lael and Conilee. Alongside Ned and Rubie, the couple established the 31 Bar Ranch company in 1960. Ranching has always been one of Nedalyn’s greatest passions in life, and she was so proud to see the fifth generation of family members operating the 31 Bar with help from generation six.
In 1972 Nedalyn married Tony D. Testolin and built a beautiful life and family together, including Tony’s four children. The couple owned and operated Crazy Tony’s bar and restaurant while continuing to live and operate the 31 Bar from their home at Brush Creek. In that home the family made countless memories together.
Nedalyn had a deep dedication to enhancing the communities that were so important to her. Her talents were put to work to improve the industries that were so near to her heart—agriculture and education. She served on school boards for over 50 years of her life, at the community level and eventually as the Chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Education for six years.
Nedalyn was a recipient of the Nellie Tayloe Ross Woman of Achievement Award in 1989 from the Wyoming Commission for Women. She was the founder of the Wyoming Rural Support Network and was instrumental in establishing the Wyoming Agriculture and Natural Resource Mediation Board from 1998 to 2006. She was the first woman to receive the Wyoming Stockgrowers’s prestigious Guardian of the Grasslands award which recognizes recipients for their values and practices that maintain and reinforce principles that continue to make Wyoming a wonderful place to call home.
Nedalyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tony; her blended family of six children, daughters, Lael (J.R.) (Wilhelm) Good of Wheatland, Conilee (Dave) (Wilhelm) Swantek of Cheyenne, Tina Testolin of Golden, Colorado, and Gina (Regi) Ketchum of Temple, Texas; son, Tony Testolini of Littleton, Colorado; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
Nedalyn was preceded in death by her father; mother; and daughter, Deborah Karlberg.
There will be a live streamed memorial service at 10:00 am on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Tom Kadera as the Celebrant. The services will be live streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/10346658
A memorial fund for the Nedalyn D. Testolin Memorial Fund, in care of, Banner Capital Bank, P.O. Box 219, Guernsey, Wyoming 82214 would be appreciated by the family. Funds from the memorial will be dedicated to her passions—education and agriculture.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.