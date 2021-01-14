Nedalyn Dover Testolin

Nedalyn had a deep dedication to enhancing the communities that were so important to her. Her talents were put to work to improve the industries that were so near to her heart—agriculture and education. She served on school boards for over 50 years of her life, at the community level and eventually as the Chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Education for six years.

Nedalyn was a recipient of the Nellie Tayloe Ross Woman of Achievement Award in 1989 from the Wyoming Commission for Women. She was the founder of the Wyoming Rural Support Network and was instrumental in establishing the Wyoming Agriculture and Natural Resource Mediation Board from 1998 to 2006. She was the first woman to receive the Wyoming Stockgrowers’s prestigious Guardian of the Grasslands award which recognizes recipients for their values and practices that maintain and reinforce principles that continue to make Wyoming a wonderful place to call home.

Nedalyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tony; her blended family of six children, daughters, Lael (J.R.) (Wilhelm) Good of Wheatland, Conilee (Dave) (Wilhelm) Swantek of Cheyenne, Tina Testolin of Golden, Colorado, and Gina (Regi) Ketchum of Temple, Texas; son, Tony Testolini of Littleton, Colorado; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.