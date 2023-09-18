AVON PARK, FL — After a short illness, our dad passed away September 2, 2023 in Tampa, Florida at the age of 78. He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on March 21, 1945 to Otto Rizzotto and Stella (Marchesini) Rizzotto.

Neil served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the USMC for seven years, including three tours in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged in 1970 he became a master electrician, spending most of his career at Glenrock Coal Company (Glenrock, Wyoming) until he retired in 1998. In 2000, he and his wife Connie moved from Casper, Wyoming to Avon Park, Florida.

Our dad was a great friend to many and was a wealth of knowledge. You could always count on him to help anyone out and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. Neil loved to play golf, poker and shoot pool with his buddies. He also loved to travel, most recently with Judy. He loved his family and friends very much and will be greatly missed by so many.

Neil is survived by his children: Kimberly Grace, Arizona; Brenda Williams, Casper, Wyoming; Tab Rizzotto, Casper, Wyoming; Tammy (Ellory) Myers, Casper, Wyoming; Christopher Lore, Douglas, Wyoming; Michelle Reese, Casper, Wyoming; Scott Rizzotto, Loveland, Colorado; Misti Reese, Victorville, California. He is also survived by his brother, Ken (Sherron), Rizzotto, Florida; two sisters, Shar Schneider Wisconsin and Ellie (Scott) Barber, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Beth Rizzotto and companion, Judy Watkins, Florida; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Rizzotto; his parents, Otto and Stella Rizzotto; and brother-in-law, Bill Schneider.

A celebration of life will be held in Avon Park, Florida at a later date.