LARAMIE—Nellie Gleaton, 91, of Laramie, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was born November 8, 1929 to Willis and Mildred (Brown) Miller in Cedarview, Utah.

Nellie married Joe Gleaton on June 12, 1948 in Monarch, Utah. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling together until he passed in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Gleaton; her parents, Willis and Mildred Miller; her brother, Lyn Miller; and her grandson, Shawn Rinker.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathie Johnson and Judy (Terry) Rinker; her grandchildren, Joe (Tammy) Johnson, Tami (Jerry) Miller, and Shane (Jennifer) Rinker; her great-grandchildren, Jesse Page, Sarah Page, Chance Johnson, Avery Rinker, and Ryland Rinker; and her great-great-grandchild, Dimitri

Per Nellie’s request no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to Make a Wish-Wyoming, 236 W 1st St., Casper, WY 82601 or wish.org/wyoming.

