LANDER—Nola Nile Iiams, 92, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Billings, Mont. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Mount Hope Cemetery.