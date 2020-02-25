CASPER—Norinne Elizabeth Bohren Collea, 92, born March 31, 1927, died February 24, 2020.
When Bill and Beulah Ward topped Twenty-Mile Hill in the dusk of Christmas Eve in 1926, they were so relieved to see the lights of Casper, which they had assumed was on the far side of the mountain. Coming from Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada in search of work, the couple and their two boys found a place to stay in the town in which they happily spent the rest of their lives. Norinne was born the following March. She spent much of her childhood in a small home on South Spruce near the railroad within sight of the Midwest Refinery and within walking distance of nearly everything in Casper at the time. Bill Ward was a self-employed house painter and the family eventually bought a larger home on Ash from a local school principal, Dean Morgan. That house was idyllic with gardens, a piano, porch swing and bedrooms for all three kids.
After graduating from NCHS and while working at the Walgreens lunch counter, she met Sidney Bohren, an airman stationed at the Casper Airbase during World War II. A proper romance ensued and the couple was married in Casper. They raised two girls and three boys and Norinne taught them all to sing in parts. They sang the grace at dinner, they sang at church, they Christmas caroled multiple times every year and they sang in the car wherever they were going. Norinne had tremendous child-raising techniques and, at least if she was looking, the kids were well behaved. One such technique was the “Work is fun club,” the benefits of which included an allowance and other treats. The club even had a theme song, of course. The family employed a large triangle in the back yard which was rung at dinner time and no matter where the kids were, they knew to come running. The whole neighborhood knew it was dinnertime at the Bohren’s and seldom was anyone excused from having dinner with the family.
Norinne started an Amway business in the early 1960s when the company had only two products, a liquid and a powdered soap. “Everybody buys soap,” she reasoned. The business was a success and Sid eventually quit his job as Fred Goodstein’s building superintendent to join her in the business full-time. They made many friends and enjoyed a profitable business for some 40 years.
Norinne was a Baptist and church was a constant in her life. She loved the Lord and she loved to sing and play music about her faith.
When Norinne was 70 and widowed five years, she went on a blind date on a trip to New York and eventually married Carl Collea. Carl and Norinne made their home in Casper for nearly 20 years.
Norinne was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bill and Beulah Ward; brothers, Keith and Bruce; her husband, Sidney Bohren; by her second husband, Carl Collea; and by her son, Spencer Bohren.
She is survived by Teresa Griffin (Robert), of Casper, Carole Vawter (Wayne), of Lebanon, WI, Dale (Susan), of Casper, and David, of Saquoit, NY, 18 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Norinne is planned for the summer.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mountain Plaza Assisted Living for their kindness towards Norinne, and Central Wyoming Hospice for their valuable help and guidance.
Memorial donations are encouraged to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.
Bustard’s & Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.