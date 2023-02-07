Norma Fletcher died on February 4, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on August 27, 1933, in Clifton, Kansas, the daughter of Asa Raymond and Veda Jane McCann. She grew up in the Saratoga, Wyoming area, graduating from Platte Valley High School in 1951.

On November 9, 1951, she married Calvin D. Fletcher at Elk Mountain, Wyoming. The couple lived in many places in the Rocky Mountain area with Mr. Fletcher’s work. They moved to Casper in January 1958.

Mrs. Fletcher was a member of First United Methodist Church and worked in the church office for four years in the 1960s; she also worked as a clerk for the County Coroner; she worked for U. S. Senator Cliff Hansen from 1969 until his retirement in 1978. At that time, she began working for U. S. Congressman Dick Cheney and continued in that position for seven years.

She is survived by husband Calvin; two daughters: Laurie Fletcher (Al Fraser) and Susan Christman (Paul) all of Casper; granddaughters: Lindsey Underwood and Amanda Christman (Dan Mogen); and great-grandchildren: Reese Underwood, Preston Underwood, and Calvin Mogen.

Newcomer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels or Central Wyoming Hospice.

Norma’s family would like to give special thanks to Primrose Retirement Community and Central Wyoming Hospice for their enduring and loving care.