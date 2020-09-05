× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma Jean Zagurski

CASPER - Norma Jean “Beany” Zagurski, 90, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on August 29, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming.

Norma was born in Belzoni, Oklahoma to Arthur and Laura (Goodin) Morrison on July 4, 1930. She went to school and graduated from high school in Rattan, Oklahoma in 1948. Encouraged by her oldest brother "Boots," she went on to earn a nursing degree in Texas at the Amarillo School of Nursing. After nursing school she enlisted in the Army Nursing Corps and received officer training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas and then completed military duty at the Fitzsimmons Army Medical Hospital in Denver, attending to TB patients returning from Korea.

In Denver she met Dave Zagurski and they married in 1954. She left the Army on honorable discharge when Dave found employment in Casper, Wyoming.

She enjoyed coffee with friends, knitting, sewing, reading, growing beautiful roses, camping, fishing, dancing and raised two daughters.