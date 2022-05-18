Norma Rae Coleman, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Randolph, Utah on July 2,1932 to loving parents: Clifford and Verlean Schofield. She was raised in Evanston, Wyoming. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she quickly became a mother to everyone she met.

She married Bruce Cameron Coleman on July 29, 1956 in Evanston, their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple.

She is survived by her sisters: Denna Lovato of West Valley Utah and Gay Dunning of Evanston, Wyoming; daughter, Jamiee of Casper, Wyoming; sons: Tod (Kathi) of Casper Wyoming, and Sandy (Kristen) of Lehi Utah; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Coleman; her parents; six siblings; and her loving granddaughter, Brianna Coleman.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3931 West 45th Street, Casper. The viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be Monday May 23, 2022 at Noon at the Veterans Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice. Newcomer Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.