CASPER—Opal McInroy, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 after suffering a massive stroke the week prior.

Opal was born at home in 1933 outside of Lander, WY, the oldest of six children, to Forrest and Anna Margaretta Sprout. She loved the rural lifestyle she was born into, which included riding horses to school, but did not include running water or electricity until she was well into her teens.

Opal had a sharp mind, loved education and prided herself on being a life-long learner and getting a degree in education from the University of Wyoming. She taught in Wyoming one-room ranch schools, Powell, and Cody and continued teaching in various ways throughout life. One weekend when she was teaching, she went out dancing in Hudson, WY. It was then she met her husband of 57 years, Stan.

After marrying, she shifted into substitute teaching and raising their three children. She grew tremendous gardens everywhere she went. 4-H was an important part of Opal’s life as a youth and continued to be a passion as parent and 4-H leader.

Opal was a history buff and a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, president of the United Methodist Women, thrift store volunteer and “cookie lady.”