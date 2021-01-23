CASPER—Opal McInroy, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 after suffering a massive stroke the week prior.
Opal was born at home in 1933 outside of Lander, WY, the oldest of six children, to Forrest and Anna Margaretta Sprout. She loved the rural lifestyle she was born into, which included riding horses to school, but did not include running water or electricity until she was well into her teens.
Opal had a sharp mind, loved education and prided herself on being a life-long learner and getting a degree in education from the University of Wyoming. She taught in Wyoming one-room ranch schools, Powell, and Cody and continued teaching in various ways throughout life. One weekend when she was teaching, she went out dancing in Hudson, WY. It was then she met her husband of 57 years, Stan.
After marrying, she shifted into substitute teaching and raising their three children. She grew tremendous gardens everywhere she went. 4-H was an important part of Opal’s life as a youth and continued to be a passion as parent and 4-H leader.
Opal was a history buff and a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, president of the United Methodist Women, thrift store volunteer and “cookie lady.”
She was a natural storyteller who laughed a lot and made friends easily, even when standing in a line. During her 80s, Opal started swimming regularly at the local YMCA. She also had a brief bit of internet fame with her video series “Low Tech Talk.”
After Stan died, she managed to live alone despite severe macular degeneration, thanks in part to CATC and friends who took her around town.
Opal was the beloved mother, of Brenda (Tim), John (Nancy) and Patricia (Jen); as well as proud grandmother of, Talitha, Ann, Nar and Liam. She is also survived by her younger siblings, Fay, Shirley, Charles and Rosemary.
Predeceased by her parents; husband, Stan; and sister, Ann.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to UMCOR https://advance.umcor.org/ Wyoming Public Radio https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/.
